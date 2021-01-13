openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM Adds Support for Raspberry Pi 400 and Raspberry Pi 4 CM

The openSUSE community released today a new snapshot of the openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM operating system for embedded devices powered by an ARM processor with support for new devices and numerous updates.

While this new openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM snapshot may look like an ordinary one, the biggest change is the fat that it now supports Raspberry Pi Foundation’s recently unveiled Raspberry Pi 400 personal computer kit, which is in fact a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 board disguised as a keyboard.

In addition, openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM now also supports the latest Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module (CM), which is a Raspberry Pi 4 board in a compact form factor designed specifically for deeply embedded applications.

Moreover, thanks to the addition of the latest and greatest Linux kernel 5.10 LTS series and Mesa 20.3 graphics stack series, openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM now supports Mali Bifrost GPUs, including G72, G31, and G52, via Collabora’s Panfrost graphics driver.

For normal Raspberry Pi boards, the raspberrypi-firmware has been updated to version 2020.12.15, and this release also improves rendering on Raspberry Pi 3 computers when using the proprietary video driver.

Of course, most of the core components and applications included in the openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM operating system were updated to their latest versions to provide you with a much-improved experience and top-notch performance. For more details on the changes, check out this mailing list announcement.

The ARM port of openSUSE Tumbleweed currently targets the AArch64 (ARM 64-bit/ARMv8), ARMv7l/ARMv7hl, and ARMv6l/ARMv6hl platforms. Besides Raspberry Pi, is also supports BananaPi, Cubie Board, CuBox, Orange Pi Zero, PINE64, Samsung Chromebook, BeagleBone, Cubietruck, BeagleBoard, and many other devices.

You can download the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed ARM snapshot for your favorite device and with the desktop environment of your choice (Xfce, JeOS, Enlightenment E20, KDE Plasma, or LXQt) right now from the official website.

