Oracle Linux 8.2 Released, It’s Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Oracle has released Oracle Linux 8.2 as the second installment in the latest Oracle Linux 8 operating system series, based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2.

Based and derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, Oracle Linux 8.2 is here powered by the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) 5.4.17, which is accompanied by the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) 4.18.0.

While the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 is available for 64-bit (x86_64) Intel and AMD platforms and the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture, the Red Hat Compatible Kernel is only supported on 64-bit (x86_64) Intel and AMD platforms.

This is good news for Oracle Linux users as the Linux 5.4 kernel series is a long-term support branch, supported with security updates until 2022. It addition to its awesome features, Oracle also enabled support for key functional requirements, as well as optimizations for enterprise usage.

Furthermore, the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 comes with support for the Btrfs and OCFS2 file systems. On the other hand, the Red Hat Compatible Kernel comes with Secure Boot support enabled by default.

Other noteworthy features of the Oracle Linux 8.2 release include an updated toolchain consisting of GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 9.2.1, GNU Debugger (GDB) 8.3, Rust 1.39, Clang 9.0.0, Go 1.13.4, MySQL 8.0, Python 3.8, and BIND 9.11.13.

Other updated components include audit 3.0-0.14, rsyslog 8.1911.0, openssl-pkcs11 0.4.10, firewalld 0.8, tuned 2.13, and sudo 1.8.29-3.

eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) is enabled as well in this release for the Traffic Control kernel subsystem.

Oracle Linux 8.2 also features Nested Virtual Machines (VM) functionality to allow Oracle Linux 7 or Oracle Linux 8 virtual machines running on an Oracle Linux 8 host to perform as a hypervisor and host its own virtual machines.

The Cockpit web console has been updated as well with login timeout functionality to automatically logout users after 15 minutes of inactivity, a new option to let users log in with a TLS client certificate, the ability to create a new file system using a specified mount point, and improvements to the Virtual Machines management page.

Oracle Linux 8.2 is available for download for free from the official website.

Image: Oracle