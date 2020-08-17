Parrot 4.10 Ethical Hacking OS Released with an Xfce Edition, AnonSurf 3.0 and Metasploit 6.0

ParrotSecurity announced the general availability of the Parrot 4.10 distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing tasks, based on the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux operating system series.

Parrot 4.10 is here four months after the Parrot 4.9 release, which means that it’s a massive update introducing numerous new features, updated hacking tools, and a brand-new edition featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.

Meet Parrot Xfce Edition, the first Xfce flavored edition of Parrot Security OS featuring the latest and greatest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default, which is now officially supported by ParrotSecurity in their repositories.

Parrot Xfce Edition

The Parrot Xfce Edition comes with the same hacking tools that are also present in the flagship MATE edition and the KDE Plasma flavor, but it gives you the option to use Xfce as default desktop environment.

Parrot 4.10 also comes with major updates, including the AnonSurf 3.0 anonymous mode, a major release that improves the overall stability and reliability and which now ships with three separate modules, including GUI, daemon and utilities.

The AnonSurf GUI is written in GTK and lets you have full control over AnonSurf’s behavior like starting, stopping, reloading or configuring the anonymous mode. On the other hand, the new AnonSurf daemon takes care of processes running in the background, automatically shutting them down when you power off your computer with AnonSurf enabled.

Also included in this release is the latest Metasploit 6.0 penetration testing software, a massive update that introduces end-to-end encryption in Meterpreter communications, SMBv3 client support, as well as improved evasive functionality through the implementation of polymorphic payload generation routine.

The dnstool software has been updated to offer users better control over the behavior of DNS resolution across the entire system, Greenbone Security Manager 11 and OpenVAS 7.

Under the hood, Parrot 4.10 is now powered by the Linux 5.7 kernel series, which brings important hardware improvements, GCC 10.1 and 9.3, Python 3.8, GO 1.14, as well as all the latest security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories.

You can download Parrot 4.10 as 64-bit Home and Security editions with the MATE, KDE or Xfce desktops right now from the official website, where you’ll also find Docker containers and OVA images for running Parrot in a virtual machine or in a container.