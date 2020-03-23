Parrot 4.8 Security-Oriented OS Adds Linux 5.4 LTS, Updated Hacking Tools

ParrotSec team released Parrot 4.8, a new major version of their Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking, security research, and penetration testing.

Parrot 4.8 is here more as an up-to-date installation media, bringing all the software updates and security patches that landed in the Debian Testing (Sid) repository between September 2019 and March 2020.

However, users will be pleased to also find the latest long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series, which will be supported until 2022 and adds better support for newer hardware, as well as the recently released MATE 1.24 desktop environment.

Of course, several of the included hacking tools were updated as well. As such, Parrot 4.8 ships with Aircrack 1.6, Airgeddon 10.01, Anonsurf 2.11, Beef 0.5.0, Burp suite 2020.1, Metasploit 5.0.74, Node.JS 10.17, PostgreSQL 11, Radare2 4.2, Radare-Cutter 1.10, VSCodium 1.43, and Weevely 4.0.

This release also includes the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite, though the Base component was removed from the live ISO image, and the Wine 5.0 software to allow users to run Windows programs.

The sandbox was also revisioned in Parrot 4.8, which updates the Docker support with new Docker containers that users can run on any Docker-supported operating system.

“We wanted to stress the importance of containers and Parrot as a Service, since we want anyone to be able to use the Parrot tools on their favorite desktop OS or in the cloud,” said ParrotSec.

Parrot 4.8 is available for download right now from the official website. Besides the default live ISO image with the MATE desktop environment, you’ll also find a KDE Plasma edition and NetInstall images for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, as well as OVA images for virtual machines.