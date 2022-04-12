PeaZip 8.6 Released with More Customizable UI Layout, Improved Extraction and Archiving

PeaZip 8.6 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform archive manager for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

PeaZip 8.6 is here almost two months after version 8.5 to introduce a new default theme called “Main” that features icons designed to visually integrate with most of the designs of supported operating systems. In addition, new .ico and .png icons are now available in the (peazip)/res/share/icons directory to further customize the app.

The themes picker control was simplified in this release, as well as the organization of the UI layout by introducing a new “Style” pop-up menu on the right side of the toolbar, which unifies several of the submenus used for quick customization of the UI, more simpler status bar and navigation submenu in the context menu, as well as unified navigation menu for the address bar, breadcrumb, and treeview.

The extraction and archiving capabilities of PeaZip have been improved as well in this release with support for a new “Immediate execution” option in Profiles and Presets to immediately start compressing selected files without requiring confirmation, as well as a new option that prevents edited files from being saved immediately into the archive, and two new command-line options ( -add2preset N and -add2custom ) to compress files using one of the compression presets and for loading a saved custom compression setting.

On top of that, PeaZip 8.6 adds a new “Session History” pop-up menu to the “Back” and “Forward” buttons, a breadcrumb pop-up menu to the “Up” button, makes the labels in the status bar of the Archiving and Extraction screens clickable whenever you want to see synthetic information about a task, fixes an issue with the size of the dictionary for ZIP archives using the XZ compression, and updates the backends to Pea 1.07 and Zstd 1.5.2 (Linux).

You can download PeaZip 8.6 right now from the official website as binary packages for GTK (GNOME, Xfce) and Qt (KDE Plasma, LXQt) environments that don’t require installation, or you can install the open-source archive manager as a Flatpak app from Flathub. If you prefer compiling it, the source tarball is available for download from GitHub.

Last updated 1 hour ago