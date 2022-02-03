Peppermint OS 11 Released After 3 Years in Development, Now Based on Debian and Xfce

Almost three years after the release of Peppermint OS 10, the community behind this once popular Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution released today a new major version, Peppermint OS 11.

The biggest change in Peppermint OS 11 is the fact that the distribution is no longer based on Ubuntu, but on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. More specifically, this release is built on top of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” release and ships with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series.

Another major change in Peppermint OS 11 is the switch to the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment instead of LXDE, which was the default desktop environment of previous Peppermint OS releases.

There are also various changes to the default software selecction compared to the Peppermint OS 10 release. For example, Nemo is used as default file manager instead of Thunar, there’s a streamlined set of icons and Xfce themes, and Calamares is used as default graphical installer instead of Ubuntu’s Ubiquity.

This release also introduces two new apps, namely the Welcome to Peppermint application that lets you quickly customize Peppermint OS by installing extra software and a default web browser (there’s no web browser installed by default), as well as Peppermint Hub, a tool that combines Peppermint Settings and Control Center for system management.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Peppermint OS 11 release introduces hblock, a terminal based ad-blocker that you can enable or disable at anytime, a minimum set of desktop wallpapers, and enables Num Lock by default, which may affect some laptop keyboard layouts.

You can download Peppermint OS 11 right now from the official website as a live and installable ISO image for 64-bit systems. Unlike previous releases, the new one drops support for older 32-bit systems. Check out the video below to see it in action before downloading!

Thank you Daniel for the tip!

Last updated 2 days ago