Peppermint OS Now Offers Devuan-Based ISOs for Software Freedom Lovers

The Peppermint OS team announced the release of their first ISO images based on the Devuan GNU/Linux distribution for software freedom lovers and non-systemd users.

Peppermint OS’s goal was always to provide a familiar operating system environment to new Linux users. Initially derived from Ubuntu, Peppermint OS was rebased on Debian Stable earlier this year, a release that came almost three years after the previous version, Peppermint 10.

Since early June 2022, the Peppermint OS devs have teased us with a new version of the GNU/Linux distribution based on the acclaimed Devuan GNU/Linux operating system, which is also derived from Debian GNU/Linux but ships without the controversial systemd init system and only provides free software.

On August 2nd, 2022, Joseph Dickson announced that the first Devuan-based release of Peppermint OS is now ready for mass deployment, targeting everyone who doesn’t want systemd in their system and wants to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary software.

Peppermint OS devs said that the Devuan-based ISOs will be maintained alongside the Debian-based ISOs for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, which is good news for those who want to revive old computers. They also added the fact that the Devuan-based ISOs are only for non-systemd users.

The new Peppermint OS release also brings some much-needed changes to the distribution. For example, the Plymouth boot splash has been updated to work better with Devuan’s init process, the pulseaudio-module-bluetooth package was included to provide better Bluetooth support, and the Calamares installer received some attention.

If you want to take Peppermint OS for a test drive on your personal computer to see if it’s a fit, you can download either the Debian or Devuan-based live ISO images for 64-bit or 32-bit systems right now from the official website. Both editions feature the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and are powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.

