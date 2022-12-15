PINE64 Announces the PineTab2 Linux Tablet with Up to 8GB RAM and RK3566 SoC

Linux hardware vendor PINE64 announced today the PineTab2 Linux tablet as a drop-in replacement for the first-generation PineTab table that’s no longer in production.

PineTab2 is powered by an RK3566 SoC, which sports low power consumption and low thermals, has a metal case that’s very sturdy and easy to disassemble for repair or hardware hacking, and comes with two USB-C ports, one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port intended for charging.

The Linux tablet also features a micro HDMI port for video output, a MicroSD slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 2MPx selfie camera and 5MPx rear camera. Under the hood, PineTab2 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage (a cheaper version offers 4GB RAM and 64GB flash storage).

“Software development for the RK3566 platform is booming and Linux has now reached a high level of maturity with both mainline and BSP Linux supporting nearly all core functionality of the chipset. I feel it is fair to say that it is now a prime candidate for porting mobile OSes to,” said Lukasz Erecinski in PINE64’s December Update blog post

PineTab2 – Image credits PINE64

PineTab2 will also feature a tempered glass 10.1-inch IPS display with thin bezels, a 6000mAh battery, as well as a backlight keyboard that dubs as a protective carry cover (you can see it in the pictures above) by default for using the tablet as a PC due to the convergent capabilities of the operating system.

All this sounds amazing, but PINE64 warns us that PineTab2 is currently in a prototyping phase, which means that the specs mentioned here might not be final when the Linux tablet will be available for pre-order. More details about the default OS and price information will be shared by PINE64 in the coming months.

Meanwhile, PINE64 will start distributing developer units of PineTab2 during December and throughout January 2023 to allow operating system and application developers to make their software work on the Linux tablet.

Image credits: PINE64

Last updated 4 hours ago