PinePhone KDE Community Edition Launches with Plasma Mobile UI, Convergence

The KDE Project and PINE64 unveiled today the next edition of the very popular PinePhone Linux phone, PinePhone KDE Community Edition, powered by the Plasma Mobile UI.

After PinePhone UBports Community Edition, PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition, and PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition, here comes the PinePhone KDE Community Edition using the Plasma Mobile UI developed by the KDE Project.

If you love the KDE Plasma desktop environment, you’ll adore the Plasma Mobile-powered PinePhone Linux phone, which promises to offer you the same underlying technologies `and apps that you’re already using on your personal computer.

For example, the KDE Connect app will allow you to connect your PinePhone to your desktop for managing storage, messages, and notifications, the Okular app will let you read a wide range of documents, and the VVave app lets you listen to your favorite music.

But what’s more awesome is that the PinePhone KDE Community Edition is a fully convergent device, which can be easily transformed into a versatile desktop when connected to an external monitor, keyboard and mouse. That’s possible with any USB-C dock, but the Convergence Package already includes one.

“Developed by Free Software volunteers from around the world, contributing their time and knowledge, Plasma Mobile is a direct derivation from KDE’s successful Plasma desktop and offers total privacy, user control and the promise of truly convergent environment and applications,” said KDE.

Technical specs of the PinePhone KDE Community Edition phone include an Allwinner A64 Quad-Core CPU with Mali 400 MP2 GPU, 2GB or 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 5.95-inch LCD with 1440×720 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, and hardened glass, 16GB or 32GB eMMC internal storage, 5MP rear camera, and 2MP selfie camera.

Connectivity-wise, the device features single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP, USB Type C port with HD digital video out, GPS with GPS-A and GLONASS support, and a bootable micro SD slot.

Other features include hardware switches for LTE/GPS, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, microphone, speaker, and cameras, a Samsung J7 form-factor 3000mAh battery, RGB status LED, vibrator, 3.5mm headphone jack, three external switches (up, down and power), as well as accelerator, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyro, and proximity sensors.

Just like the previous editions, the PinePhone KDE Community Edition will be available for purchase in two variants, a standard one priced at $149 USD with 2GB RAM and a Convergence Package with 3GB RAM and a USB-C dock for convergence, priced at $199 USD. Pre-orders kick off on the 1st of December 2020.

