PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition Is Now Available to Order

PINE64 announced today that the highly anticipated PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition (CE) is now available for pre-order in two variants starting at $149 USD.

Unveiled in mid-June, the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition is now ready for pre-order, just in time to replace the PinePhone UBports Community Edition with Ubuntu Touch, whose campaign has ended on July 13th.

It is sad that you can’t order a PinePhone with Ubuntu Touch pre-installed, but the good news I want to share with you today is that there’s now a PinePhone edition that ships with postmarketOS and boasts 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB RAM as previous models.

What’s postmarketOS? It’s a free and open-source operating system for smartphones featuring the GNOME-based Phosh user interface developed by Purism for their Librem 5 Linux phone. It comes with basic phone functionality like phone calls, SMS, mobile data, and Wi-Fi, as well as full disk encryption.

The PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition ships pre-loaded with the postmarketOS mobile OS and it’s branded with the postmarketOS logo on the back. Two editions are available, a regular edition with 2GB RAM and 16GB eMMC storage for $149.99 USD and, for the first time, a “Convergence Package” edition with 3GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage and a USB-C dock for $199 USD.

“We presently do not know whether the Convergence Package will become a permanent option, something we’ll do on occasion or simply a one-off,” said PINE64. “It obviously largely depends on people’s response to this PinePhone variant and how much demand we see for it.”

What’s cool about the “Convergence Package” is that you will be able to transform the PinePhone into a desktop computer if you connect a keyboard and display to the USB-C dock. You can pre-order both editions right now from the PINE64 online store.











PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition – Images courtesy of postmarketOS