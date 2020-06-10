PineTab Linux Tablet Is Now Available for Pre-Order, Powered by Ubuntu Touch

The PineTab Linux tablet from PINE64 is now available for pre-order and you can get one right now for only $99.99 USD. The Linux tablet is powered by Ubuntu Touch.

The wait is finally over as the PineTab pre-orders are now open for everyone! You can get your hands on the latest Linux tablet from PINE64 right now for only $99.99 USD or $119.98 USD with the detached backlit keyboard.

Powered by the latest Ubuntu Touch OS from UBports, which features the Lomiri GUI, the PineTab features a beautiful 10.1-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 16.7M colors, 1280×800 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the PineTab Linux tablet is powered by an Allwinner A64 chip, a 64-bit Quad-Core 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A-53 processor, and a MALI-400 GPU. It comes with a replaceable 64GB eMMC module, 2GB LPDDR3 SDRAM, and a micro SD card supporting up to 2TB SDHC and SDXC cards.

The device also features a rear 5MP 1/4″ camera with LED Flash and a selfie 2MP, f/2.8, 1/5″ camera, stereo speakers, a detached backlit keyboard that can also act as cover or stand, and a removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery.

Connectivity-wise, the PineTab features a 3.5mm jack with mic, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, single-band, hotspot wireless, Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP, HD video out, a USB 2.0 Type A host port, a USB 2.0 docking port, and a micro USB OTG port that can be used for slow charging.

Without further ado, you can pre-order the PineTab right now from PINE64’s online store here. According to PINE64, the estimated shipping time is currently set for late July, 2020. The tablet is made of plastic, comes only in black and with a 30-day warranty.

