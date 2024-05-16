PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate Adds Explicit Sync and Snap Support

The Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming PipeWire 1.2 server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux is now available for public testing.

PipeWire 1.2 promises major new features like explicit GNU synchronization support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for asynchronous processing, and support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters.

PipeWire 1.2 also promises support for making and using multiple data-loops in the server and clients, along with support for CPU affinity and priorities for the data-loops, and the implementation of the concept of node.sync-group to ensure all nodes are scheduled together when JACK transport is started.

On top of that, it will feature support for the Google OPUS, LC3-SWB, and AAC-ELD codecs for improved Bluetooth audio handling, along with broadcast source configuration support, the loopback module received support for up and downmixing, and the RTP module now supports the PTP management protocol.

Among other noteworthy changes, the upcoming PipeWire 1.2 release promises security-context support to allow Flatpak apps to request a socket with specific properties from PipeWire to mount in the Flatpak, support for the PipeWire server and clients to use multiple threads to process nodes in parallel, as well as a new A -P option to provide extra properties to the context.

Last but not least, PipeWire 1.2 adds a new module for loading Parametric EQ, support for local services to RAOP (Remote Audio Output Protocol), RTP and Pulse Avahi discoverers, Vulkan bit and convert filters, camera rotation to the libcamera node, and a pw-container tool to start a new security context and run an application in it.

Check out the release notes on the project’s GitLab page for more details about the changes implemented in PipeWire 1.2, from where you can download the Release Candidate if you want to give a try on your GNU/Linux distribution. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for production use.

