postmarketOS 22.12 Released with Support for Fairphone 4 and Galaxy Tab 2 10.1

After six months of hard work, the development team behind the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS project, a Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, released version 22.12 with support for new devices, new features for currently supported devices, and updated environments.

The big news with the postmarketOS 22.12 release is that it introduces support for two new devices, namely the Fairphone 4 smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1″ tablet. Also exciting in this release is experimental phone call support for SDM845-based devices, such as the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, SHIFT6mq, and Xiaomi Pocophone F1 when using the mainline Linux kernel.

postmarketOS supports three mobile UIs, namely Sxmo, Phosh, and KDE’s Plasma Mobile. In this release, these graphical environments have been updated to Sxmo 1.12.0, Phosh 0.22, as well as Plasma Mobile Gear 22.09.

Worth mentioning is the fact that Sxmo 1.12.0 adds explicit support for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Pocophone F1, Xiaomi Redmi 2, Samsung Galaxy S III, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 (2015) devices. On the other hand, the GNOME-based Phosh 0.22 ships with GNOME Text Editor instead of Gedit, actions for notifications on screen, as well as a phosh-mobile-settings app for setting mobile-specific things.

Apart from the two mobile devices introduced in this release, postmarketOS 22.12 is supported on ASUS MeMo Pad 7, Arrow DragonBoard 410c, BQ Aquaris X5, Lenovo A6000, Lenovo A6010, Motorola Moto G4 Play, Nokia N900, ODROID HC2, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, PineBook Pro, PinePhone, PineTab, RockPro64, Librem 5, SHIFT6mq, Samsung Galaxy A3 (2015), Samsung Galaxy A5 (2015), Samsung Galaxy S III (GT-I9300 and SHW-M440S), Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Value Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0″, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Wileyfox Swift, Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Xiaomi Pocophone F1, and Xiaomi Redmi 2.

If you have one of the supported devices and you want to run postmarketOS 22.12, the release announcement page has details on how to download and install the operating system on your device, along with upgrade instructions for existing users and information about known issues with certain devices, which you should read first before installing postmarketOS.

Image credits: postmarketOS (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 9 hours ago