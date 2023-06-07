postmarketOS 23.06 Arrives for Linux Phones and Tablets with GNOME Mobile

After six months of development, the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS project released version 23.06 of this open-source Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that introduces new features, updated graphical environments, and other improvements.

Based on the latest Alpine Linux 3.18 operating system, postmarketOS 23.06 is here as the first-ever version to ship the GNOME Shell UI (GNOME Mobile) graphical interface for supported phones and tablets. GNOME Shell on Mobile 44 is included in this release, which comes with a much-improved GNOME Software package manager.

KDE Plasma Mobile 5.27.5, GNOME-based Phosh 0.27, and Sxmo 1.14.0 are among other graphical interfaces that are included by default and supported in the postmarketOS 23.06 release. Notable here is the fact that the Phosh 0.27 interface now comes with the Evince document viewer by default.

Other noteworthy changes in postmarketOS 23.06 include working USB tethering, backlight control and audio support for PineBook Pro, support for passwords with 6 characters in the installer images instead of 8, and translations installed by default with en_US.UTF-8 as default locale instead of C.UTF-8 .

postmarketOS supports a wide range of devices, including ASUS MeMo Pad 7, Arrow DragonBoard 410c, BQ Aquaris X5, Lenovo A6000, Lenovo A6010, Motorola Moto G4 Play, Nokia N900, ODROID HC2, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, PineBook Pro, PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, RockPro64, Purism Librem 5, and SHIFT6mq.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2015), Samsung Galaxy A5 (2015), Samsung Galaxy S III (GT-I9300 and SHW-M440S), Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Value Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0″, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Wileyfox Swift, Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Xiaomi Pocophone F1, and Xiaomi Redmi 2 are also supported.

Those of you who have one of the supported devices listed above can install postmarketOS 23.06 right now by downloading the respective images and carefully following the instructions from the official website. You should also check out the release announcement for more details.

Image credits: postmarketOS (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 30 mins ago