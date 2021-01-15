Proton 5.13-5 Fixes World Sounds in Cyberpunk 2077, Improves Fallout 76 and More

Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais announced today on Twitter the availability of Proton 5.13-5 as the newest stable version of this Wine-based compatibility tool for Steam Play that lets you play Windows games on Linux.

This is Proton’s first release in 2021 and brings quite a bunch of goodies from Proton Experimental, including support for world sounds in Cyberpunk 2077, support for a new OpenXR virtual reality API to use the VR mode of the Microsoft Flight Simulator game on AMD hardware, and online play in Red Dead Online and Read Dead Redemption 2.

In addition, Proton 5.13-5 makes the screenshot function usable in Fallout 76 and Path of Exile games, adds missing text in the Lumberjack’s Destiny game, fixes a display resolution issue in DLC Quest and other XNA games, and improves support for the Conan Exiles, Fallout 76, Gears Tactics, Kingdoms Reborn, and Need For Speed Hot Pursuit games by addressing various crashes or hangs that users reported lately.

Under the hood, Proton 5.13-5 bumps the vkd3d-proton version to 2.1 and implements a new functionality that prevents most games from accepting input while the Steam game overlay is displayed on the screen.

You can download Proton 5.13-5 right now from its GitHub page or by clicking this direct download link. However, keep in mind that you’ll have to compile it on your Linux distro, so if you don’t know how to do that it’s best to wait for it to land in the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Proton 5.13-5 just released, promoting some good stuff from Experimental and adding fresh new fixes! pic.twitter.com/iguerldHNK — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) January 15, 2021

In combination with the recently released Wine 6.0 software, Proton 5.13-5 should boost your Windows gaming experience on Linux. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you install both on your GNU/Linux distribution if you want to have the best possible time playing your favorite games.

Over 13K Windows games work on Linux thanks to Valve’s Proton and Steam Play!

