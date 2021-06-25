Proton 6.3-5 Adds Support for Civilization VI, Far Cry, Dark Devotion, and More

Valve released today Proton 6.3-5 as the latest stable version of their open-source and free compatibility tool for Steam Play, which lets you play Windows game on your Linux system.

Linux gamers rejoice as Proton 6.3-5 is packed with lots of improvements for your favorite games. For starters, it improves video rendering for the Bloodstained, Deep Rock Galactic, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Resident Evil 2 (2019), Resident Evil 3 (2020), and Team Sonic Racing games.

Then, it adds support for the Crypt Stalker, Dark Devotion, Dorfromantic, Far Cry, Hard Reset, Hogs of War, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, Pro Cycling Manager 2020, Sang Froid – Tales of Werewolves, Secret of Mana, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 games, which you can now play on your Linux box.

Moreover, Proton 6.3-5 improves controller support for the Hades video game and many other titles using the Unity engine, it fixes crashes for the Conan Exiles video game and other titles using the Funcom launcher, it adds missing audio in the Project Cars 3 video game, and fixes hangs with the launchers of CyberPunk 2077, Darksburg, and other games.

Under the hood, the new Proton release is powered by the latest and greatest DXVK 1.9 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux/Wine, includes an updated vkd3d-proton full Direct3D 12 API implementation on top of Vulkan, and features improved GPU device selection.

Last but not least, Proton 6.3-5 comes with better support for container-based builds outside of the build virtual machine. You can check out the full changelog on the project’s GitHub page for more details about this release, which should pop up soon in the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 8 hours ago