Proton 6.3-8 Brings Support for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Valve released today Proton 6.3-8 as a new stable update to their open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine that lets Linux users play Windows games on Steam.

Proton 6.3-8 is a massive update that brings support for numerous Windows games, which you can now play on your Linux box. Among these, there’s Age of Empires 4, Assassin’s Creed, Breath of Death VI, Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer, DEATHLOOP, FIA European Truck Racing Championship, Fly’N, Game Dev Tycoon, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, GreedFall, Mafia II (Classic), and Magicka.

It also brings support for the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (AMD GPUs only), Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 2, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Penny Arcade’s On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3, RiMS Racing, The Riftbreaker, Sol Survivor, TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge, and TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2.

Numerous other games that were previously supported have been improved to work even better. These include Baldur’s Gate 3, Project Wingman, Satisfactory and other Unreal Engine 4 games that use the Vulkan renderer, RaceRoom Racing Experience, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Gahkthun Steam Edition, Fallout 76, Deep Rock Galactic, Industries of Titan, Bloons TD6, Project CARS 3, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Biomutant, and Cyberpunk 2077.

On top of that’s Proton now supports selected BattlEye games, which currently requires the Steam Beta Client, improves compatibility with games using Valve’s CEG DRM, adds support for DLSS in DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games, and adds support for the latest Steamworks SDK.

Under the hood, Proton 6.3-8 is based on DXVK 1.9.2, vkd3d-proton 2.5-50, and wine-mono 6.4.1. You can download the source tarball if you need to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution right now from the project’s GitHub announcement page, but you should be fine using it in your Steam for Linux client.

