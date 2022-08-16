Proton 7.0-4 Steam Play Compatibility Tool Released with More Goodies for Linux Gamers

Valve released today Proton 7.0-4 as the latest stable version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components to let you play Windows games on GNU/Linux systems.

Proton 7.0-4 is here two months after Proton 7.0-3 to add support for more Windows games that are now playable on Linux. These include Aquarist – My First Job, Chuzzle Deluxe, Disgaea 5, Karmaflow The Rock Opera Videogame – Act I & Act II, The Rising of the Shield Hero: Relive The Animation, Trove, and Zuma’s Revenge!

In addition to supporting new games, the Proton 7.0-4 release also improves support for games that were already playable on Linux through Steam Play. These include Elden Ring, Final Fantasy XIV, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Zombies, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Chrono Trigger, The Adventure Pals, The Ball, POSTAL: Brain Damaged, Lost Ember, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Dokyusei Bangin’ Summer, Bloons TD 6, Sid Meier’s Civilization IV, Cossacs 3, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Elite Dangerous, Hrot, and Azur Lane: Crosswave.

On top of that, this release implements Vulkan process rendering, which is used by nw.js games, improves video playback for many games that previously required targeted hacks, reduces the space used by game prefixes if files system supports copy on write, and updates the internal components to DXVK 1.10.3 and vkd3d-proton 2.6-1-gc05900da.

For more details on the bug fixes included in Proton 7.0-4, please refer to the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling Proton. However, most gamers should update to this version from within their Steam Client by accessing the downloads section.

