Proton 7.0-5 Adds Support for More Games to Play on Linux, Lots of Improvements

Valve released today Proton 7.0-5 for public testing as Proton Next, a new flavor of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components to let you play Windows games on GNU/Linux systems.

The Proton 7.0-5 release promises support for even more Windows video games that you can now play on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if you have the latest Proton version installed on your Steam for Linux client.

Newly supported games include Airborne Kingdom, Aspire: Ina’s Tale, Battle Realms: Zen Edition, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Darkstar One, Deathsmiles II, Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb, Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull, Unravel 2, Pico Park Classic Edition, Primal Carnage: Extinction, Rift, Re-Volt, and Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind.

In addition to supporting these games, the Proton 7.0-5 release improves support for various games that were already supported, such as Batman: Arkham City GOTY, Armello, Bail or Jail, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Disgaea 5, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake), Final Fantasy XIV Online, GTA V, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Planet Zoo, Red Dead Redemption 2, Return to Monkey Island, SCP: Secret Labratory, Space Engineers, Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, and Tekken 7.

Last but not least, Proton 7.0-5 improves support for the Thrustmaster HOTAS joystick in the Elite Dangerous game, implements network video support for VRChat, and updates its DXVK dependency to DXVK 1.10.3-28-ge3daa699.

The Proton 7.0-5 release is available for download as a source tarball from the project’s GitHub release notes. It is not currently available for general use, but only as part of Proton Next, a new Proton flavor release by Valve today that’s available whenever there’s a new major stable update of Proton to test.

To enable Proton Next and test drive the Proton 7.0-5 release, open your Steam Client and go to your games library. Right-click on any game you want to play using the Proton compatibility tool, go to Preferences, and then click on Compatibility on the left side of the window. Check the “Force the use a specific Steam Play compatibility tool and then select Proton Next from the drop-down list.

Last updated 3 hours ago