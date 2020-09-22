Puppy Linux 9.5 “FossaPup” Is Here to Revive Your Old PC, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Dubbed as FossaPup64, the Puppy Linux 9.5 distribution is now available to download for all you Linux nostalgics out there or anyone who wants to use a lightweight distro to revive a 15-year-old computer.

One of the coolest things about Puppy Linux is that it’s a modular distribution, which means that it lets users swap out the kernel, apps and firmware in seconds. One top of that, it can be turned very easily into a minimal bare bones version just by removing a single file, followed by a reboot, of course.

As its codename suggests, Puppy Linux 9.5 is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. This means that users will have access to the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS software repositories to install any packages they want.

“FossaPup64 Puppy, is built from Ubuntu Focal Fossa DEB (64 bit) packages, hence has binary compatibility with Ubuntu and access to the Ubuntu Focal Fossa repositories,” said the developer.

As expected, Puppy Linux 9.5 is using the lightweight JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) window manager as default desktop interface with the Rox Filer file manager, Claws Mail email client, Abiword word processor, Palemoon web browser, HexChat IRC client, Deadbeef audio player, MPV video player, and GogglesMM music manager.

If you need to install more apps, the Quickpet package manger is present as well in this release, which also comes with several in-house build applications specific to the Puppy Linux distribution.

Among these, there’s Change_kernels, Dunst-config, Find’n’run, Janky Bluetooth, JWMdesk, Packit, Pburn, Picom-gtk, PuppyPhone, Redshift, SimpleGTKradio, Take A Gif, Transtray, Uextract, and YASSM.

You can download Puppy Linux 9.5 right now from the official release announcement or from the direct download link below. To install Puppy Linux, all you need is a 64-bit computer with a Core 2 Duo CPU and at least 2GB RAM.

Last updated 1 hour ago