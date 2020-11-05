Purism Launches 2nd Gen Librem Mini Linux PC with a 10th Gen Intel Core CPU

Purism, the privacy-focused Linux company developing the well-known Librem laptops and smartphones, has now launched a new version of its Librem Mini Linux PC.

Eight months after unveiling the Librem Mini small factor PC, Purism is now launching the second generation, which is powered by an all-new 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U (Comet Lake) processor with clock speeds up to 4.9GHz, 4 cores and 8 threads, and Intel UHD Graphics 620, making it much faster and more efficient.

Just like the first generation Librem Mini, the 2nd generation is using the same mini form-factor with same ports, as well as the same free firmware and Debian-based PureOS Linux operating system as Purism’s Librem laptops. Best of all, it has the same price tag as the first generation Librem Mini Linux PC.

“While the Mini v1 was already a capable desktop or home server, upgrading the CPU makes the Librem Mini v2 even more powerful while still offering the same PureBoot or coreboot firmware and running the same freedom-respecting PureOS,” said Purism.

Under the hood, Librem Mini v2 features up to 64GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, up to 4TB 6GB/s SATA III SSD or HDD and M.2 SSD (SATA III/NVMe x4) storage, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports delivering up to 4K 60fps video playback, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB Type-C 3.1 port.

The mini computer can also ship with optional Wi-Fi 802.11n wireless card supporting 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz networks and Bluetooth 4.0, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack with mic-in and headphone out.

You can order the second generation Librem Mini Linux PC right now for as low as $699 USD from the official website. The $699 USD price is for the base configuration with 8GB RAM, 250GB storage, 1-year warranty, and without wireless. But the price can go as high as $2,944.00 USD with 64GB RAM, 4TB storage, Wi-Fi, and 3-year warranty.

Last updated 19 hours ago