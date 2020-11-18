Purism’s Librem 5 Mass Production Linux Phone Begins Shipping to Customers

Purism announced today that the mass production version of their Librem 5 Linux smartphone has begun shipping to users worldwide after being in development for several years.

As unveiled earlier this month, Purism is now shipping the mass production version of the Librem 5 phone to customers worldwide after finally managing to finish up their extensive quality control steps and fulfillment procedures.

The first customers to receive the mass production Librem 5 phone are the early backers, followed by all USA pre-orders, general backers, as well as orders placed after shipping begins, and shipping parity, which is expected to be achieved by the middle of Q1 2021.

“Shipping the Librem 5 has been an immense multi-year developmental effort,” said Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO of Purism. “It is the culmination of people’s desire to see an alternative to Android and iOS […] We have built a strong foundation and with the continued support of customers, the community, and developers, we will continue to deliver revolutionary products like the Librem 5 running PureOS.”

For those not in the known, Librem 5 is a powerful Linux smartphone developed by Purism, a privacy and security-focused company known for building Linux-powered computers. Librem 5 is using the same Linux-based operating systems as Purism’s Librem computers, called PureOS, and derived from Debian GNU/Linux.

Librem 5 comes with unique hardware features like user-removable cellular modem, Wi-Fi card, and battery. To offer the best privacy-aware features they need, the Linux phone also comes with external hardware kill switches for the cellular modem, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, microphone, as well as the front and back cameras.

A so-called “lockdown mode” can be achieved as well when all hardware switches are triggered together, which will also disable the GPS, and all the device’s sensors.

Another cool feature of the Librem 5 Linux phone is convergence, allowing the user to turn the device into a versatile desktop computer just by connecting it to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You can also connect the Librem 5 Linux phone to a laptop dock.

To discover all the features of the Librem 5 Linux phone and for detailed technical specifications, please visit the official website, from where you can also purchase the mass production version. You can also purchase the Librem 5 with Purism’s Librem AweSIM Cellular Service.

