Q4OS 3.12 Linux Distro Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 “Buster”

Q4OS, the Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that keeps the spirit of the old-school KDE3.5 desktop environment alive has been updated to version 3.12.

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 “Buster” update, Q4OS 3.12 is here to 3 and a half months after version 3.11 to update the long-term supported (LTS) Q4OS 3 “Centaurus” series with all the latest security and software updates from the Debian Stable repositories.

This release ships with two editions featuring the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.0.8 and the more modern KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop environment. For the latter, there’s a new theme for you to try called Debonaire, which offers a dark panel and Kickoff applications menu.

Of course, you’ll also be able to install many other new themes from the repositories.

Q4OS with KDE Plasma and the Debonaire theme

This release also introduces automatic detection of Nvidia hardware, an updated installer, extra desktop profiles, and a Firefox 80 installer. Various bug fixes are present as well in this release, which also comes with all the latest security updates to keep you safe at all times.

You can download the Q4OS 3.12 release with the modern KDE Plasma or the old-school Trinity Desktop Environment from the official website or by using the direct download links below.

If you are already using the Q4OS 3 series, you can updated to version 3.12 by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

Meanwhile, development continues on the next major release, Q4OS 4.0 “Gemini”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system, due for release in summer 2021.

Last updated 3 hours ago