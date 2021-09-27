Q4OS 4 Is Finally Here and Brings the Trinity Desktop Environment to Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

The developers of the Debian-based and lightweight Q4OS Linux distribution announced today the release and general availability of Q4OS 4.6 as the latest stable version in the Q4OS 4 “Gemini” LTS series.

Q4OS is the distribution you probably know for shipping with the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE). Not many distros use Trinity DE these days, but Q4OS’ goal is to turn as many Windows users into Linux users.

The latest release, Q4OS 4.6 is here after more than a year of development, based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series and featuring the latest Trinity Desktop Environment 14.0.10 release, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment, as separate editions.

I think both KDE Plasma and Trinity DE are great for Windows users who want to switch to GNU/Linux, but if you have an older computer, especially one with a 32-bit (i686-PAE and i386) processor, you need to go with the Trinity edition, which is supported on both 32-bit and 64-bit systems with live and install-only media.

But if you have a more recent PC, Q4OS gives you the unique experience of having both the KDE Plasma and TDE desktop environments on the same installation, easily switching between them.

One of the coolest features of the Q4OS 4.6 release is an updated Desktop Profiler utility that now supports custom profiles, a feature that lets users export their current desktop status as a snapshot that can be modified or edited to create other customized profiles, as well as support for keeping application profiles for each desktop environment.

“Any profile is importable, so a user can import and apply it later on another hardware,” explain the devs. “In other words, a user easily gets a fresh operating system installation configured and ready to work with a minimal post installation effort.”

Being based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, the Q4OS 4 “Gemini” series will ship with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel. On top of that, Q4OS 4 “Gemini” is a long-term support release that will receive security patches and software updates for at least five years.

You can download Q4OS 4.6 right now from the official website, where you’ll find info about the minimum system requirements, as well as Windows installer that lets you put Q4OS alongside your Windows installation. Meanwhile, the devs are working on the ARM support for Raspberry Pi and Pinebook Pro devices.

