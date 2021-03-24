qBittorrent 4.3.4 Drops Support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Supports Sub-Sorting in Transfer List

qBittorrent 4.3.4 open-source and cross-platform BitTorrent client is out today for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, with various new features and many bug fixes.

qBittorrent 4.3.4 introduces a few interesting new capabilities to the open-source torrent downloader, including sthe ability to prioritize selected items by shown file order and to allow tab to escape the text box in the “Edit trackers” dialog, sub-sorting support in the Transfer list, as well as the ability to expose ToS setting from the libtorrent library.

On Linux, this release drops support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), improves support for systemd system by implementing a new mechanism to wait for the local filesystems to be mounted first. Furthermore, qBittorrent 4.3.4 improves the handling of tracker entries, and adds support for Qt 5.12 LTS and libtorrent 1.2.12 as minimum requirements for building/installing the app.

The WebUI has been updated as well in this release with support for showing seeding times to the active time column, the ability to allow more than 100 days in the “friendlyDuration” WebUI function, the ability to accept “share limits” when adding torrents using the WebAPI, and the ability to properly decode strings.

Among other noteworthy changes, qBittorrent 4.3.4 adds a new option to disable icons in menus, allows “missing files” torrents to save more resume data and restarts them after changing the location of the files, and improves the detection of filename extension of audio and video files.

It also improves the handling of “save resume data,” improves IPv6 support, adds a 3-hour graph, adds various drawing improvements to the progress bar, and adds support for validating the HTTPS Tracker Certificate by default. Numerous other bugs were fixed as well, and you can read the full changelog for more details.

You can download qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 right now from the official website or install it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days or from Flathub as a Flatpak app.

Last updated 11 hours ago