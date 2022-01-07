qBittorrent 4.4 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Adds an Official AppImage, Qt 6 Support

The Qt-based qBittorrent open-source, free and cross-platform BitTorrent client has been updated today to version 4.4, a major release that introduces plethora of new features and improvements.

After more than half a year of development, qBittorrent 4.4 is finally and it’s the first stable release of popular BitTorrent client to offer a pre-compiled binary in the AppImage universal binary format for GNU/Linux distributions.

The good news is that it’s now a lot easier to run qBittorrent on your favorite distro. Created on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the AppImage doesn’t require installation and uses the latest versions of the Qt 6, libtorrent, Boost, and OpenSSL libraries.

The bad news is that the AppImage isn’t well tested, so do send feeback to the developers if you experience issues with it. I’ve tested the AppImage on a Fedora Linux 35 installation and it works without issues.

Apart from the AppImage, which will probably make many users happy, the qBittorrent 4.4 release adds support for v2 torrents, libtorrent 2.0.x support, Qt 6 support, support for folder based UI themes, as well as the ability to set a temporary folder per torrent and category.

This release also exposes libtorrent’s hashing_threads settings, implements the ability to announce to all trackers if the IP address has been changed, adds connection_speed to the advanced settings, adds automatic detection for OpenBSD and Haiku systems in the configure script, and prolongs the wait time for shutting down the qbittorrent-nox command-line client.

The user interface also received some attention and it now features a new “Notification timeout” option, filter “Checking” on the side panel, tooltips for various columns and for the listening port spinbox, context menu to toggle content tab columns, “Forced metadata downloading” state, a “Skip hash check” option for watched folders, as well as a “Show torrent options” double-click action.

Also improved is the WebUI (the web-based interface), which received reverse proxy source IP resolution, arrow keys navigation for UI tables and for expanding or collapsing UI folders, a pieces progress bar in the General tab, touch support for sorting UI tables, and the ability to use the correct URL scheme in user prompt when HTTPS is enabled.

Other than that, the search function now offers a context menu for tabs in the search widget and additional download options to the torrent search result right-click context menu. Of course, there are also numerous bug fixes and corrections to make your BitTorrent sessions more reliable and stable.

You can download qBittorrent 4.4 right now from the official website as an AppImage or a source tarball. To use the AppImage, right click on it and set it’s permissions to allow executing the file as a program. For more details about the changes included in this major release, check out the release announcement page.

