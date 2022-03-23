Qt Creator 7 Open-Source IDE Released, Adds Wayland Backend for Qt on Linux

The Qt Project announced today the release and general availability of Qt Creator 7 as the latest stable version of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform Integrated Development Environment (IDE) software for building modern Qt app on GNU/Linux, Android, macOS, iOS, and Windows systems.

Coming almost four months after Qt Creator 6, the Qt Creator 7 release is here to switch the default backend to Clangd, as well as to make use of the recently released LLVM 14 collection of modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies for C++ support.

Qt Creator 7 uses Clangd for code completion and highlighting on the current document, as well as for global indexing. However, if you experience any issues with Clangd’s global indexing, the devs recommend that you disable the feature from C++ > Clangd > Enable background indexing.

“Turning the use of Clangd off completely is also possible on that page. In that case, our built-in indexer is used for the global index, and libclang for the current document, like in previous versions of Qt Creator,” said Eike Ziller.

Those using the ClangFormat plugin should be aware of the fact that its settings have been merged into the non-ClangFormat code style settings.

Qt Creator 7 also brings major improvements to the CMake configuration in the Projects mode, makes C++17 as the default C++ standard for new projects, improves automatic detection of toolchains, and improves startup times in certain configurations by removing unnecessary compiler calls at startup.

The user interface has been updated with separate “New File” and “New Project” menu items rather than a single “New File or Project” menu item. Moreover, Qt Creator’s update notifications now include new minor Qt versions and patch releases to the latest available Qt version.

For Linux users, this is the first release of the Qt IDE to ship the Wayland backend for Qt. However, it’s not used by default on GNOME desktops that use Wayland, but users can force it by setting the QT_QPA_PLATFORM=wayland environment variable.

Among other noteworthy changes, Qt Creator 7 updates the QML parser to the latest Qt release, adds an option for the default NDK on Android and improves the detection of available NDK platforms for recent NDKs, and adds experimental Docker support on macOS.

Check out the full changelog for more details about the bug fixes implemented in Qt Creator 7. Meanwhile, if you want to use Qt Creator 7 on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you can download the binary (.run) for 64-bit systems right now from the official website.

