Qt Creator 8 Open-Source IDE Brings New Plugins, CMake and Python Improvements

The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 8 as a major version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for GNU/Linux, Android, macOS, iOS, and Windows systems.

Qt Creator 8 is here about four months after Qt Creator 7 and introduces new experimental plugins to support the Coco code coverage analysis tool by displaying code coverage as annotations in Qt Creator’s code editor, as well as GitLab, allowing you to browse and clone projects, or to connect your checkouts to receive event notifications in the Version Control view.

This release also brings improvements for Python devs as it switches to the new python-lsp-server language server by default, which you can configure from the new Python > Language Server Configuration preferences page. In addition, Qt Creator is now aware of unsaved changes in UI files.

For CMake projects, Qt Creator 8 introduces a new “Profile” build configuration template that combines the “RelWithDebInfo” CMake build type with “QML debugging and profiling”.

“Instead of hardcoding the QML debugging option for “Debug” and “RelWithDebInfo” CMake build types in our project templates, we now solely rely on the “QML debugging and profiling” option in Qt Creator, which is now turned on by default for “Debug” and “Profile” build configurations. Existing build directories are not affected,” said the devs.

For Android devs, For Android devs, Qt Creator 8 adds a new option to allow you to connect devices via Wi-Fi and fixes some issues related to the newer Android SDK tools, for iOS devs it improves the speed of consecutive deployment while developing, and for Docker devs it brings support for remote processes and files.

Under the hood, Qt Creator 8 removes the libclang-based code model fallback as it now relies solely on Clangd and the in-house LSP client implementation. For development machines with low RAM, Qt Creator will now turn Clangd off by default and inform you.

For more details about the changes included in this major update, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, you can download Qt Creator 8.0 to install it on your GNU/Linux distribution from the official website.

