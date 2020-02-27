Raspberry Pi 4 Linux Computer with 2GB RAM Gets a Price Cut

On February 29th, the Raspberry Pi Foundation will turn 8 years old, and what better way to celebrate than with a price cut for one of the latest Raspberry Pi 4 models.

If you’ve been holding out on buying the latest Raspberry Pi 4 computer, now it’s the perfect time to do so as the 2GB RAM model costs less. On their eighth birthday, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today that you buy the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 2GB RAM for only $35 USD.

Until today, the retail price of the 2GB RAM Raspberry Pi 4 model was $45 USD, so a $10 USD cut goes a long way as people will get more RAM for the same price.

It also turns out that the 1GB RAM Raspberry Pi 4 model is still on sale, but why would you get it if you can have double the RAM for the same price?

“The fall in RAM prices over the last year has allowed us to cut the price of the 2GB variant of Raspberry Pi 4 to $35. Effective immediately, you will be able to buy a no-compromises desktop PC for the same price as Raspberry Pi 1 in 2012,” said Eben Upton, Chief Executive Raspberry Pi Trading.

If you’re asking, yes, this is permanent price cut, so expect your local retail to have a lower price of the 2GB RAM model in the coming weeks. But if you can’t wait, you can buy it right now from here.

The 4GB RAM model is currently the most powerful Raspberry Pi Linux computer on the market, but it still costs $55 USD and Raspberry Pi Foundation has no plans to cut its price anytime soon.

Raspberry Pi Foundation also said that they plan on improving the tiny computer, making it a better alternative to traditional desktop PCs. They also continue improving Raspbian, their in-house built Debian-based Linux distro for Raspberry Pi, which will soon get Vulkan support.