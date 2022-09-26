Raspberry Pi OS Has a New Release to Improve Detection of Bluetooth HID Devices

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers to improve existing Bluetooth functionality and fix several bugs.

The new Raspberry Pi OS release comes just two weeks after the previous one, which introduced NetworkManager integration and other enhancements. Raspberry Pi OS 2022-09-22 is here to only improve the detection of Bluetooth HID devices and the startup speed of LXPanel network controller plugins.

This is mostly a bugfix release that addresses the incorrect date and version number of the splash screen, a typo in the Bluetooth device menu, a Mutter crash that occurred when cycling windows, a couple of issues in the first boot script, as well as a typo in the raspi-config utility that resulted in an empty file /2 being created.

Also fixes are broken keyboard shortcuts for opening the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth plugin menus in the 64-bit images, bogus text output in raspi-config’s network configuration selection, and an issue where the text entry in the searchable main menu was ignored while the Caps or Num Lock keys were active.

Among other changes, the new Raspberry Pi OS release bumps the kernel version to Linux 5.15.61 LTS and removes the Node-RED flow-based development tool for visual programming from the Recommended Software and the full image, recommending users to install it from the repositories if they need it.

Raspberry Pi OS 2022-09-22 is available for download as 64-bit or 32-bit images right now from the official website and it’s supported on all Raspberry Pi models, including Raspberry Pi 1, Raspberry Pi 2B, Raspberry Pi 3B, Raspberry Pi 3B+, Raspberry Pi 3A+, Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, Raspberry Pi CM3, Raspberry Pi CM3+, Raspberry Pi CM4, and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.

Existing Raspberry Pi OS users need only to update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in the Terminal app, followed by a system reboot due to the new kernel version.

Last updated 13 hours ago