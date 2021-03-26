Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS, Improves Support for Raspberry Pi 400

It’s finally happening! The official Raspberry Pi OS is now powered by the latest long-term supported kernel series, Linux 5.10 LTS, and a new release is now available for download.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) distribution for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, finally upgrading the kernel to Linux 5.10 LTS, which brings numerous new features and improvements and is supported until December 2022.

Linux kernel 5.10.17 is included in the new Raspberry Pi OS release, which also improves support for the Raspberry Pi 400 computer by ensuring the keyboard country is correctly read in the startup wizard, adds support for NVMe devices to SD Card Copier utility, and ports the Recommended Software app to GTK3 for a more modern UI.

On top of that, the new Raspberry Pi OS release automatically loads the aes-neon-bs crypto driver on ARM64 Raspberry Pi models to speed up OpenSSL, adjusts the boot order options in the raspi-config utility for more flexibility, updates the Thonny IDE to version 3.3.5, and adds Armenian and Japanese translations to several packages.

Among other changes, Raspberry Pi OS now no longer offers composite video options in the Raspberry Pi Configuration for Raspberry Pi 4 devices.

Several issues were fixed as well, namely a crash that occurred in the Volume plugin when using the keyboard and focus changing between windows in the file manager when using the keyboard to navigate the directory view.

You can download Raspberry Pi OS 2021-03-04 right now from here. This build is based on the stable software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, and you can write it on an SD card or SSD driver using the latest release of the Raspberry Pi Imager utility.

