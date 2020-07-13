RaspEX Kodi Linux OS Now Supports the Latest Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM

Arne Exton informs me today about a new release of his RaspEX Kodi Linux OS for Raspberry Pi computers, which is now supported on the latest 8GB RAM Raspberry Pi 4 model.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system and the official Raspberry Pi OS, the new RaspEX Kodi build is here mainly to add support for the recently launched Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM single-board computer.

Arne Exton tells me that the new RaspEX Kodi build runs very well, offering excellent video and sound performance, especially on the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB and 8GB RAM. The system is fast and responsive, and it’s better than other Raspberry Pi/Kodi systems, said the developer.

Under the hood, the latest RaspEX Kodi release ships with the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, Kodi 18.7 “Leia” media center with Amazon Video, Netflix, Plex and YouTube add-ons, VLC media player, NetworkManager for configuring your wireless network, as well as many other useful apps.

Linux kernel 5.7.7 is being used for the newer Raspberry Pi 4 boards and Linux kernel 4.19.102 LTS for older models, such as Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry 3 Model B+ and Raspberry Pi 2 Model B.

If you want to use RaspEX Kodi to turn your Raspberry Pi into a versatile media center, you can download RaspEX Kodi Build 200713 right now from the link below. Also check out developer’s website to find various information that will help you get started with RaspEX Kodi.