RaspEX Kodi OS for Raspberry Pi Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

Arne Exton released today a new update to his RaspEX Kodi OS for Raspberry Pi devices based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

The previous release of the RaspEX Kodi OS, which brought support for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 model with 8GB RAM was based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, which is also the based on the official Raspberry Pi OS.

But if you want a newer base from the Debian Testing repositories, where the development of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series takes place, there’s now a new version of the RaspEX Kodi OS based on it, as well as on the official Raspberry Pi OS.

Having a newer base, this version is made especially for the new Raspberry Pi 4 boards, with either 8GB, 4GB or 2GB of RAM. On top of that, it uses the lightweight LXDE desktop environment to make the whole experience smooth for the tiny computer.

However, it appears the new version doesn’t ship with pre-loaded with the Netflix and YouTube add-ons for the Kodi Media Center. Developer Arne Exton explains that the reason for the missing plugins is the YouTube add-on, which apparently is a bit hard to set up, but he assures users that they can easily install all of them.

Other than that, the new RaspEX Kodi OS release comes with the same apps that were present in the previous version from two weeks ago, including the popular VLC Media Player and NetworkManager network connection manager. But, most of the core components should be newer, and you can study the full list of packages here.

If you want to turn your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 computer into a versatile media center, you can download the latest RaspEX Kodi OS for free right now using the link below. For detailed installation instructions and troubleshooting of possible errors, you can always check out the developer’s website.

RaspEX Kodi OS’ desktop as root – Image Arne Exton

RaspEX Kodi OS system information – Image Arne Exton

Images: Arne Exton