Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Enters Beta with Improved Security, New System Roles

Red Hat announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 operating system update for businesses and corporate customers.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 promises to be yet another hefty update to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series, improving IT security and compliance with new security profiles, updating the developer tools, and adding new Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles to enforce remote work strategies.

Security is always important, and Linux-based operating systems are known to be the most secure and virus-free. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 introduces new SCAP profiles for the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

These promise to bring a new layer of security configurations that IT administrators need to meet strict compliance requirements in both commercial and healthcare environments.

On top of that, the new release adds adds a new System Role for Network-Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE), which helps improve consistency and repeatability when configuring disk encryption and logging, as well as new System Roles for 802.1x Networking and Certificate Management for improved configuration of corporate networks and renewing of security certificates.

Furthermore, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 comes with new System Roles for System Logging, Metrics and more, which aim to provide IT administrators with easily repeatable configurations to make it easier to maintain and provision large-scale Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments, but also to ensure proper configuration and security.

“With global dynamics putting an even greater emphasis on connectivity and IT infrastructure than before, IT organizations face a new round of difficulties,” said Red Hat. “The latest version of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 platform is designed to drive developer innovation while retaining operational stability.”

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8‘s Application Streams have been updated with new and updated components aimed at application development, including Git 2.26, PHP 7.4, Perl 5.30, Node.js v14, Ruby 2.7, and NGINX 1.18. Also updated are various of the available performance tools and debuggers for developers.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 beta release is now available for download from the Red Hat customer portal for all Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers, but can also be tested by users with a Red Hat Enterprise Linux Developer Subscription.