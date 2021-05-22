Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Edge Computing Capabilities

Red Hat released today the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 update to its latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 operating system series to bring stability improvements and other changes.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 comes about six months after RHEL 8.3 and introduces improvements to the edge computing capabilities by simplifying updates, adding the ability to use the OSTree repositories with OCI container images, and providing extra options for installing to disconnected systems.

This release also simplifies Red Hat’s Cloud Access program to make it easier for users to consume content when deploying cloud-based systems, as well as to manage these systems using the Red Hat Insights ecosystem, which has been recently expended to to help provide a holistic view across your IT environments.

Other changes in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 include support for the Intel “Tiger Lake” GPU family like Intel UHD and Intel Xe graphics, as well as the addition of two new system roles, namely the Reliable Event Logging Protocol (RELP) role for forwarding or receiving rsyslog log messages, and the SSH Client system role to make it easier to configure RHEL SSH.

On top of that, Podman, the tool for managing OCI containers and pods, has been updated to support automatic updating of container images, which allows it to poll to see if the containers have been updated, pull new images, and use systemd to restart them whenever there’s a new image, as well as the addition of the Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) micro image.

“This is the smallest UBI offering that omits package management from the image itself, but can rely on a package manager on the underlying RHEL host to install packages,” said Red Hat.

Under the hood, this release comes with the Container Tools 3.0 AppStream, which includes newer versions of Buildah, Podman, runc, Skopeo, and other essential tools, as well as some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies like GCC 10, Go 1.15.7, LLVM 11, MariaDB 10.5, PostgreSQL 13, Python 3.9, Redis 6, and Rust 1.49.

Existing customers can download the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 ISO or KVM images right now from the Red Hat Customer Portal. For more details on the changes included in this fourth update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series, you can read the full release notes.

Image credits: Red Hat

