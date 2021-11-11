Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Red Hat announced today the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 as the latest update to their Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series.

Coming more than five months after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 is the fifth maintenance update to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and brings various new features to RHEL’s web console, such as live kernel patching without using the command line tooling and enhanced performance metrics to help you identify and prevent performance issues.

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 reinforces the role of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform in the multicloud ecosystem, providing new capabilities to meet evolving and complex IT needs, from enhanced cloud-native container innovations to extending Linux skills with system roles, on whatever footprint our customers require,” said Gunnar Hellekson, General Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat.

Starting with this release, Red Hat Insights, Red Hat’s predictive analytics service for identifying and remediating potential system issues, received new capabilities to help organizations more effectively manage their Red Hat Enterprise Linux installations across multi-cloud, as well as hybrid cloud environments.

This release also simplifies multi-cloud operations by adding support for new system roles for configuring, automating, and managing services on your Red Hat Enterprise Linux installations. These include RHEL system role for VPN, RHEL system role for Postfix, RHEL system role for timesync, RHEL system role for Storage, and RHEL system role for Microsoft SQL Server.

It also adds various enhancements for containerized applications, such as faster image creation through rootless OverlayFS, native integration with cgroup2 for better resource utilization, full support for containerized Podman in continuous integration and development (CI/CD) systems, as well as a tamper-proof container image signature verification mechanism.

On top of that, RHEL 8.5 introduces support for OpenJDK 17 and .NET Core 6 for developers who want to modernize their apps, new security features for personal access tokens, support for the NTS (Network Time Security) authentication mechanism for NTP, as welll as support for file system configurations, cross-version image building, and creation of bootable installer images to the Image Builder.

Last but not least, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 adds support for a simplified installer to RHEL for Edge, adds wWarnings for deprecated kernel boot arguments, adds full support for Red Hat Connector, adds the ability to override official repositories available, and updated languages for developers.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 is available via the Red Hat Customer Portal for existing customers, while new users can download the 60-day evaluation edition from here. Meanwhile, you can read the full release notes to see details about every single change that landed in this new update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series.

Image credits: Red Hat

Last updated 10 hours ago