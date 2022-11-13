Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 Is Officially Out with New Capabilities and System Roles

Red Hat released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 as the latest update to their Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series to bring more new features, updated components, and other changes.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 is here six months after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 and introduces new capabilities like the ability to view and manage system-wide crypto policies for consistency and reduction of risk, support for editing custom firewall services, as well as to label and encrypt data in sosreports.

This release also improves the kernel live patching workflow by allowing you to install only kpatch updates in the web console, and makes it possible to download the Red Hat Enterprise Linux installation media when you try to create a new virtual machine in the web console.

New Red Hat Enterprise Linux system roles are also present in this release, such as the Redfish Ansible automation modules that let you use the Redfish hardware management interface to control the power state of a system, manage Redfish accounts and virtual media, or manage the order of boot devices.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7’s new Ansible tooling lets organizations using Identity Management in RHEL configure smart card authentication across their entire infrastructure, as well as to access Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems that use identities stored in an external source like AWS, Azure, or Google cloud systems.

Another interesting addition to this release is the way Red Hat handles upgrades from previous releases. More specifically, it’s now possible to upgrade from two-year-old RHEL versions, and the Convert2RHEL tool has been updated to support more flexible simultaneous landing releases from CentOS Linux to RHEL.

New capabilities have also been implemented in the on-premise version of RHEL’s image builder to provide users with the ability to specify an OpenSCAP security profile to the image builder blueprint when building images or specify if the image will contain an embedded container, which will be available for use at boot.

As usual, the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 release ships with an updated toolset that includes GCC 12, LLVM 14.0.6, Dyninst 12.1.0, Go 1.18, Grafana 7.5.13, Maven 3.8, Mercurial 6.2, Redis 6.2.7, Ruby 3.1, Rust 1.62, Node.js 18, SystemTap 4.7, Valgrind 3.19, and many other GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies. For more details, check out the full release notes.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 is available today for all existing customers with an active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription from Red Hat’s Customer Portal. If you don’t have a Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription and you just want to try Red Hat Enterprise Linux, you can download the 60-day evaluation edition here.

Image credits: Red Hat

