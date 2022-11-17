Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 Adds Native Firefox Support on GNOME on Wayland Sessions

Red Hat announced today Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 as the first update to its latest and greatest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system series adding various new features, improvements, and updated components.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 comes exactly six months after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 and introduces native support for the Mozilla Firefox web browser on the GNOME desktop environment using Wayland sessions.

This change has been implemented in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations 9.1 edition to allow users to use more native tools. Users can still use the XWayland/X11 GTK+ backend via an additional firefox-x11 package.

Various enhancements are present for RHEL for SQL to let you install, configure and tune single-node SQL Server environments and SQL Server always-on availability groups, as well as for Red Hat Smart Management with Red Hat Satellite with enhanced push-button remediation to apply Insights recommendations, an updated web interface, and a new remote execution pull mode.

“RHEL 9.1 builds upon the previous enhancements introduced in version 9.0, including advanced automation and management features, such as the RHEL web console and system roles, which make it easier for customers to automate manual tasks, standardize deployments at scale and simplify the day-to-day administration of their systems,” said Gil Cattelain, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Red Hat.

Also updated in this release is the Red Hat Insights for RHEL feature, which now ships with Simple Content Access (SCA) enabled by default, easier activation by using activation keys on Hybrid Cloud Console (HCC), Snow Software integration, a new malware detection service, recommendations for edge devices, as well as auto-registration for public cloud instances.

Earlier this week, Red Hat also released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 as a new update to its RHEL 8 operating system series, adding new upgrade paths for two-year Extended Update Support (EUS) periods with support for in-place upgrades to the latest RHEL versions (e.g. RHEL 7.9 to 8.4 or 8.6, RHEL 8.6 to 9.0, and RHEL 8.8 to 9.2).

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 is available today for all existing customers with an active RHEL subscription from Red Hat’s Customer Portal. If you don’t have a Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription and you just want to try Red Hat Enterprise Linux, you can download the 60-day evaluation edition here.

Image credits: Red Hat

Last updated 5 hours ago