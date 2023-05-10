Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 Adds 64K Page Sizes Support for ARM, New System Roles

Red Hat today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 as the second update to its latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system series bringing more new features and improvements, as well as all the latest security fixes and package updates.

Coming six months after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 is here to introduce support for 64k page sizes for Arm architecture to make it possible to deploy the operating system on more hardware and maximize the performance of large data set workloads, expanded capabilities of system roles to let you automate even more management tasks, as well as enhancements to Podman, Red Hat’s tool for developing, managing and running containers on Linux platforms.

The new Red Hat Enterprise Linux system role for Podman included with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 release enables administrators to automate configurations for their specific needs and environments without requiring knowledge of the command line. In addition, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 updates several other system roles enabling automation of SQL Server/Active Directory authentication, support for SQL Server 2022, and Always-On availability group support.

“The latest versions of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform bring greater automation to help IT teams extend their reach across the hybrid cloud while at the same time making it easier to embrace innovation, whether containers or new hardware architectures,” said Gunnar Hellekson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

For the hybrid cloud, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 introduces the ability for Red Hat’s Image Builder tool to include organizational-specific security policies in the generated images, as well as support for the creation and sharing of Red Hat Enterprise Linux blueprints, both inside and outside of the data center, driving internal image standardization for disconnected or air-gapped Linux systems.

Improvements were also brought to Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s Web Console, such as the ability to configure automatic unlocking of encrypted disks on root filesystems using NBDE (Network Bound Disk Encryption), and to allow system administrators to select frequently used combinations of system-wide crypto policies.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 is available today for all existing customers with an active RHEL subscription from Red Hat’s Customer Portal. If you don’t have a Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription and you just want to try Red Hat Enterprise Linux, you can download the 60-day evaluation edition here.

Image credits: Red Hat

Last updated 43 mins ago