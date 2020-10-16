Redo Rescue 3.0 Switches to Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster,” Adds UEFI Secure Boot

Just a few days after the release of version 2.0.7, the Redo Rescue backup and recovery live Linux system gets a major update, to version 3.0, the first to switch to a Debian Buster base.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, Redo Rescue 3.0 is a major release that introduces UEFI Secure Boot support, thus making the backup and recovery distribution compatible with even more computers and hardware.

Due to the major upgrade to a newer Debian GNU/Linux branch, Redo Rescue now includes more recent binaries of the Partclone open-source partition cloning and restore utility, as well as for all the other included tools.

On top of that, Redo Rescue now features a beautiful new GRUB bootloader theme with dynamic screen layout and the initial implementation of multi-language support through a new language selection menu.

Non-free Linux firmware is also included in this release, but it’s not enabled by default. However, users can easily enabled it by changing an option in the Make file.

Other than that, Redo Rescue 3.0 remains identical to the previous 2.x series, which will no longer receive updates. I highly recommend that you download the new release using the download link below for all your future backup and recovery needs.

Just a reminder, Redo Rescue is a great tool for any system administrator or anyone else who has to repair a broken system. The distro can run live directly from a USB flash drive and includes all the tools needed for backing up your files, partitioning the disks, as well as to recover your system to a new machine.

You can learn more about Redo Rescue on the official website.

