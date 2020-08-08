Redo Rescue Backup and Recovery Live System Gets NFS Share Support, SSH Server

The Redo Rescue backup and recovery live system has been updated today to version 2.0.4, a maintenance update that adds a couple of new features and various improvements.

For those not in the know, Redo Rescue is a great, free and easy to use live Linux system based on Debian GNU/Linux that can help you whenever your computer is broken by letting you backup and restore an entire system in just a few minutes.

For example, if your computer no longer boots after installing the recent BootHole patches for the GRUB2 bootloader, you can use Redo Rescue to repair the boot. Of course, there are a few other tools that can do the same, but Redo Rescue can also do bare metal restores by replacing the MBR and partition table, re-map original data to a different target partition and even verify the integrity of an existing backup image.

It also supports saving to and restoring from local disks or shared network drives, thanks to the addition of NFS (Network File System) network share support in the latest Redo Rescue 2.0.4 release, which can be used for reading and writing backup images to disk drives on your home network.

Redo Rescue 2.0.4 also comes with a built-in SSH (Secure Shell) server, but it’s not enabled by default in this release. To enable it, you simply run the /root/enable-ssh command in a terminal emulator.

Also new in this release is an option for starting another operation, which will appear when a process is completed.

Another interesting change is the fact that Redo Rescue 2.0.4 restores the ability to restore backups that contained extended partitions and were created with Redo Rescue 1.0.x.

Other than that, the new version improves the error messages outputted by the partclone utility to suggest possible causes for the errors, such as corrupted filesystems, hardware failure or network disconnection.

You can download Redo Rescue 2.0.4 right now using the link below. Being a live system, you can use Redo Rescue directly from a USB flash drive, without installing anything on your computer.

Since its release in 2011, Redo Rescue saw more than 2 million downloads, so you can image that it’s a very popular tool for anyone who wants to do basic or advanced computer maintenance.