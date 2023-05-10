Registration is Now Open for GNOME’s GUADEC 2023 Event in Riga, Latvia

The GNOME Project announced that registration is now open for their upcoming GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) 2023 event that will take place this summer from July 26th to July 31st in Riga, Latvia.

GUADEC 2023 is one of the most anticipated Linux events this year for GNOME users and developers from all over the world. It’s a gathering where people share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment, as well as related projects.

Similar to last year’s GUADEC event, GUADEC 2023 will offer a hybrid model where attendees can join in person or online. No matter if you will attend the event in person or remotely, you will have to register your presence.

Registration is now open to everyone willing to attend the GUADE 2023 conference, and it’s free. However, there are two separate registration forms, one for In-Person Attendance and one for Remote Attendance.

For those joining in person, you should know that the conference will take place in Latvia’s capital, Riga, for the first time in Europe since 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic started, so make sure that you plan your trip properly.

The GNOME Project also published the full schedule of talks and presentations that will be presented during GUADEC 2023 and it already looks like it will be a very interesting GUADEC conference this year, so hit that registration button.

GUADEC 2023 is all about the next major version of the GNOME desktop environment, GNOME 45, which is scheduled for release later this year on September 20th. As expected, the codename of the GNOME 45 release will be “Riga” after the host city of the GUADEC event.

9to5Linux is proud to be an official media partner of the GUADEC 2023 event!

Image credits: GUADEC/GNOME Project

