REMnux 7.0 Linux Distro for Malware Analysis Released in Celebration of 10th Anniversary

REMnux, the go-to Linux toolkit for malware analysis and reverse-engineering of malicious software, celebrates 10th anniversary with new major release, REMnux 7.0.

More than five years in the works, REMnux 7.0 is now available with an up-to-date collection of free tools that help you analyze malware, perform memory forensics, investigate system interactions, examine static properties, statically analyze code, explore network interactions, and dynamically reverse-engineer code.

In fact, Lenny Zeltser, founder and lead developer of REMnux, tells me that REMnux 7.0 has been re-architected from the ground up. The distro is now based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and makes use of the open-source SaltStack tool for automating the installation and configuration of software.

There are lots of useful tools included in the new release and you can see them all below. And, to help newcomers get started with them, the REMnux documentation has been revamped to provide users with a more extensive and categorized listing of the available tools, along with details about their authors, license, and homepage.

Lastly, to make it easier for community members to contribute tools and revisions to REMnux, the new architecture included in version 7.0 will facilitate that, but you’ll have to first get familiar with SaltStack and Debian’s package management system.

REMnux 7.0 is available for download right now from the distro’s website as virtual machine in the OVA format that you can import into VirtualBox, VMware Workstation, VMware vSphere or VMware Fusion. Docker images are available as well if you want to run REMnux as a container.

You can also add REMnux as a layer on top of an existing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system or install it from scratch on a dedicated host. More details on that can be found on the official REMnux documentation. GNOME is used as the default desktop environment on new installations.