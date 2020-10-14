Rescuezilla 2.0, the Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery, Released with Major Changes

Rescuezilla 2.0 backup and recovery live system has been released today as a major update to this open-source and free fork of the Redo Rescue distro, dubbed as the “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery.”

Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa), Rescuezilla 2.0 is a major update that introduces backups in Clonezilla format. This means that all backups created with Rescuezilla will be fully compatible with the Clonezilla Live distribution, so you can use either one to restore your backups.

Even better, if you have backups created with previous Rescuezilla versions, you’ll be able to restore them using Rescuezilla 2.0. On the other hand, you won’t be able to restore backups created with the new versions using older Rescuezilla releases.

Also new is support for backing up and restoring software RAID (md) devices and SD cards (mmcblk), support for restoring individual partitions, along with a new option that doesn’t allow for partition tables to be overwritten, as well as filesystem-aware backup and restore of LVM (Linux Logical Volume Manager) partitions. Also, Rescuezilla now better handles restores to disks smaller or larger than the original.

On top of that, this release brings backup and restore confirmation and summary pages, disables time sync to prevent modifications of the hardware clock, ports the Rescuezilla frontend to Python 3, and improves exit code handling and error messages.

Among other changes, there’s a desktop shortcut for the GParted partition editor utility, along with an updated GParted launcher script to temporarily disable file manager’s one-click mount functionality, preventing GParted and Rescuezilla from running at the same time.

Furthermore, the login screen was migrated from SLiM to LightDM, the Nouveau driver is included by default to better support older Nvidia graphics cards, and there are various smaller changes to the boot menu and graphical desktop environment for improved usability.

You can download Rescuezilla 2.0 right now using the direct download link below or from GitHub. Rescuezilla is now also available as standalone DEB file that can be used on top of an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS installation, but recommended only to advanced users.

If you are a translator, there are good news as Rescuezilla is now open for translations. For more details on how to help translating it to more languages, check out this wiki page. Rescuezilla is already available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Turkish.

