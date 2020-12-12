Rescuezilla 2.1 Makes It Easier to Extract Files from Backups, Based on Ubuntu 20.10

Shasheen Ediriweera released today Rescuezilla 2.1 as a new major release of this “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery”, a fork of Redo Backup for disk imaging and system recovery operations.

Rescuezilla 2.1 comes two months after version 2.0, but it’s not just a point release. In fact, this is a major update to Rescuezilla, which has been rebased on the latest Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system.

The biggest change in this release is the introduction of the Image Explorer utility that makes it easier to extract files from backup images by allowing you to mount partclone images. While still in beta, Image Explorer is currently based on partclone-nbd, but future versions will be based on partclone-utils.

Image Explorer is extremely fast at accessing very large files from uncompressed images created by Clonezilla’s Expert Mode. However, the utility is kinda slow at accessing compressed images over 50GB in size since Rescuezilla currently uses gzip compression by default, but future release will use a faster compression format.

Among other changes, Rescuezilla 2.1 improves the handling of read-only destination drives during backups, improves support for Nvidia graphics cards, adds the ability to cancel the image scan process by closing the progress bar popup, and ships with the partclone-nbd 0.0.3 and partclone-utils 0.4.2 applications.

Moreover, Rescuezilla now displays more progress details during drive query and image scan operations, and makes it possible for disks with >1024MB to still have 1MB post-MBR gap backup and that all post-MBR gap will always be restored whether it’s 1MB or 1024MB, not just the first 256KB.

Several bugs were squashed in this update to improve the ability to specify the SMB/CIFS network share version, improve scanning of images created with older Rescuezilla versions, and to maximize forward compatibility by ignoring the “sector-size” line in the sfdisk partition table.

A few other issues were addressed as well and a couple of new translations were added in Rescuezilla 2.1, which you can download right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. For more details, don’t hesitate to check out the GitHub announcement page.

Update: Rescuezilla 2.1.1 was released just two days after version 2.1 to address a regression introduced by Rescuezilla 2.0 affecting the restoring of dual-boot GRUB bootloaders on MBR systems. This release also adds an error message when partclone backups fail and removes partclone images on backup failure.

