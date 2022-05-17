Rocky Linux 8.6 Is Now Available for Download, Based on RHEL 8.6

The Rocky Linux developers announced today the release and general availability of Rocky Linux 8.6 as the latest stable version of this enterprise-ready, CentOS Linux 8 alternative based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Coming hot on the heels of both Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 and AlmaLinux OS 8.6, Rocky Linux 8.6 is here to add support for newer versions of language runtimes, including PHP 8.0 and Perl 5.32 programming languages, both providing multiple bug fixes and enhancements, including support for structured metadata syntax, support for Unicode 13, order-independent arguments, a new experimental infix operator, and faster feature checks.

In addition, Rocky Linux 8.6 introduces new system roles, including a new High Availability (HA) cluster system role that lets you create and manage secure and stable HA clusters, as well as enable better control when managing multiple clusters, an enhanced network system role to let you create secure connections along with robust firewall rules, and a WebConsole role to automate the installation and configuration of Rocky Linux’s web console, which also received Stratis Storage support.

Other than that, this release ships with all the changes and the updated toolchain from the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 release. Rocky Linux 8.6 is available for download right now from the official website for x86_64 (64-bit) and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures.

Existing Rocky Linux users will be able to update their installations to the new version just by running the sudo dnf update command in a terminal emulator. Also, if you’re using another Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8-based distribution, you can upgrade to Rocky Linux using the migrate2rocky script.

