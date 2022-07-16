SCaLE 19x, the 19th Annual Southern California Linux Expo, Will Take Place July 28-31, 2022

SCaLE 19x, the 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo, finally has an official date set for July 28-31, 2022, and the organizers opened the registration of participants.

If you haven’t heard of SCaLE (Southern California Linux Expo), let me tell you that it’s the event you may want to attend if you live in the USA and you love Open Source and free software products.

SCaLE is one of the largest conferences for fans of Open Source and free software in North America. The event is run entirely by volunteers of the Open Source community and is held every year in the greater Los Angeles area.

SCaLE 19x is the 19th installment of the Linux Expo, and it will take place at the end of this month, between July 28th and July 31st, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California.

During the 4-day event, attendees will be able to participate in a lot of interesting sessions presented by well-known experts from Nextcloud, Purism, SUSE, Google, IBM, Linux Professional Institute, Red Hat, GitHub, Netflix, Stacklet, Meta, AWS, Eclipse Foundation, VMware, Jenkins, PostgreSQL, The Walt Disney Company, MySQL, Percona, Blizzard Entertainment, and many other companies.

There are also booths for exhibitors, where you’ll be able to meet and talk with members of the community from big Open Source projects like Fedora Linux, AlmaLinux, KDE, GNOME, FreeBSD Foundation, GitLab, Linode, Nextcloud, OpenShot, openSUSE, System76, Ubuntu, and many others.

To attend, you will have to register on the event’s website. The registration is a two-part process, which means that you will have to first select a ticket type, add optional items, and input your attendee information, and then you will have to pay for the ticket you selected.

There are two ticket types, a $20 USD ticket called Expo Pass, which gives you access to the exhibit hall and free events, and an $85 USD ticket called SCALE Pass, which gives you access to all SCALE sessions.

9to5Linux readers will get a 50% reduction of the registration fee for any of the two ticket types with the 9TO5 code, which you will have to enter in the specified “promo code” box on the registration page.

Image credits: SCALE

