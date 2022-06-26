Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor Brings Glaxnimate Support, Keyframes Expansion, and More

The Shotcut 22.06 free, open-source, and cross-platform video editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems has been released after several months of work with more new features and many bug fixes.

Two months have passed since the release of Shotcut 22.04, and now users of this powerful video editor have a new update to enjoy. Shotcut 22.06 is here with a big new feature, namely the integration of the Glaxnimate 2D vector drawing and animation program.

In the new Shotcut release, Glaxnimate is bundled within the video editor and lets you apply complex masks to your video clip via the new Mask: Draw (Glaxnimate) video filter. On top of that, there’s also a preview in the Shotcut timeline within Glaxnimate.

Check out this video for a quick tutorial on how masking with Glaxnimate works, and also this video if you want to see the Shotcut-Glaxnimate workflow in action.

Also new in Shotcut 22.06 is the expansion of Keyframes support to the Low Pass, High Pass, and Reverb audio filters, the ability to read Lottie and rawr JSON animation formats as a video clip, a new keyboard shortcut ( Ctrl + Alt + A) to select all clips on the current track, as well as a new menu entry ( Open Other > Animation ) to make a new drawing or animation.

Furthermore, the new Shotcut release adds the Timeline > menu > More > Align To Reference Track option to let you synchronize clips based on similar audio, adds the Edit… to Timeline > Output > Properties option, and adds an options dialog to the File > Export > Markers as Chapters menu item to let you exclude colors or include range markers.

There are also multiple bug fixes in the Shotcut 22.06 release to improve various functionality, such as the Time Remap > Image mode > Blend function, ripple markers, trimming of video clips on the timeline, repairing of projects with proxy enabled, video track blending, dragging of non-seekable files to the playlist, changing the color of a color clip, and much more.

See the release notes for more details and download Shotcut 22.06.23 right now from the official website as a portable tarball or a universal AppImage, or from Flathub as a Flatpak app.

