Shotcut Video Editor Gets Multi-Threading for All Implicit Video Scaling and Some Video Filters

Dan Dennedy released today Shotcut 22.03.30 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, powerful, and versatile video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, adding new features, improvements, and many bug fixes.

Now backed by the latest and greatest FFmpeg 5.0 open-source multimedia framework, Shotcut 22.03.30 adds multi-threading support for all implicit video scaling, as well as for various video filters, including Blur: Box, Blur: Gaussian, Color Grading, Invert Colors, Mask: From File, Old Film: Grain, Old Film: Scratches, Old Film: Technocolor, Reflect, Sepia, Sketch, Spot Remover, Threshold, Vignette, and Wave.

Shotcut 22.03.30 also adds the ability to reorder tracks by dragging and dropping a track header, adds a new Color Range feature under Export > Advanced > Video, adds a “Convert to Edit-friendly” option when opening an HDV video file, adds a Record Audio button to the Timeline toolbar, and adds a new audio filter called Stereo Enhancer.

On top of that, Shotcut now features a View > Notes panel that can be accessed via the Ctrl+Shift+0 keyboard shortcut, introduces tooltips to Timeline clips, and adds support for adding markers around selected clips via the Markers > menu > Add Markers Around Selected Clips menu or the Alt+M keyboard shortcut, which replaces the Among other noteworthy changes, Shotcut 22.03.30 improves audio/video synchronization in Properties > Reverse, removes the Timeline > Copy Timeline to Source option.

Among other noteworthy changes, Shotcut 22.03.30 improves audio/video synchronization in the Properties > Reverse menu, restores the “Use Higher Performance Waveforms” option in the Timeline menu, changes the melt command-line tool to no longer be locale-sensitive by default, changes “Q” in Equalizer: Parametric to Bandwidth in octaves, and changes the background capture jobs to use a high process priority.

In addition, this release changes the Paste Filters to no longer paste a clip-only filter onto a track, as well as to no longer paste a filter that can only be added once, improves the accuracy of the View > Scopes > Audio Peak Meter feature, improves the speed of the Old Film: Projector video filter, and no longer shows the Convert to Edit-Friendly dialog when opening an HLG HDR video.

Of course, numerous issues that were present in previous releases were addressed, so make sure to also check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for all the bugfixes. Meanwhile, you can download the Shotcut 22.03.30 release as a universal AppImage that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on your personal computer from the official website or you can install it as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

