siduction 2022.1.1 “Masters of War” Arrives with Linux Kernel 6.2 and KDE Plasma 5.27

siduction 2022.1.1 has been released today as a maintenance update to the siduction 2022.1 “Masters of War” series released last year in December, adding new GNU/Linux technologies and updated components.

Synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of March 8th, 2023, siduction 2022.1.1 is here to bump the kernel packages to the latest Linux 6.2 release shipping with Linux kernel 6.2.2 by default.

It also bumps the KDE Plasma version in the standalone Plasma edition to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.2 release, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.103 and KDE Gear 22.12.3 software suites. The KDE Plasma flavor remains the flagship edition of siduction.

The Xfce and LXQt editions ship with the latest Xfce 4.18 and LXQt 1.2.0 desktop environments by default. XOrg and noX editions are also available for download and all of them include various updated components.

Apart from the updated components, this siduction 2022.1 maintenance update includes a fix for an issue with the newly introduced snapshot feature, which occurred when installing the system with the Btrfs as file system.

“siduction 2022.1 had some problems with the newly introduced snapshot feature when using Btrfs as filesystem, which were difficult to solve, but are now fixed thanks to the tireless work of Axel Konrad (akli),” explained the devs in the release announcement

siduction 2022.1 introduced new features like the Nala frontend for Debian’s apt package manager alongside Debian’s apt, the Snapper tool for handling system snapshots when installing siduction using the Btrfs file system, as well as a chroot-helper tool to make it easier to chroot into an existing siduction installation.

Those of you who want to give seduction a try can download the siduction 2022.1.1 live ISO images with the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, Xorg, and noX editions right now from the official website. Existing users need only to update their installations by using the default package manager.

